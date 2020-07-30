Research for the collection began with a deep dive into shapes and silhouettes that defined the pop era of the 80’s and 90’s, utilizing more subdued color tones than those from past seasons…

GCDS Autumn Winter 2020 2021 Collection

Vico Stella 10, a winding hill road like so many others in Naples, may seem like an enigma after all these years, but in fact it’s the street Giuliano was born on. From these southern Italian roots, Giuliano would go on to live in China for four years, only to make a return to Milan and launch GCDS. “I have never felt at home wherever I lived,” he explains, “but my heritage gave me a feeling of never having left home, wherever I found myself working.” This desire to share Naples’ distinct sense of “extra,” with its intricate tapestry of emotions and aesthetics, leads him to mix, match, and share all these references collected over time.

According to Giuliano, “It’s essential to own what makes us unique, because nobody else shares your same recipe of ingredients.” This is precisely what the designer did with GCDS, create a world of uniqueness and fun, at times distorted by unmatched references and styles. In the brand’s previous summer collection, it was manga that took a leading role in his dream. Now, Fall Winter 2021, Giuliano is inviting everyone to his hometown, imagining a party where his early and present-day life exists in harmony.

Research for the collection began with a deep dive into shapes and silhouettes that defined the pop era of the 80’s and 90’s, utilizing more subdued color tones than those from past seasons. Our womenswear incorporates colored faux furs with denim, low waistlines, long coats, and flare pants: all together reminiscent of iconic 90’s American pop music culture. Our menswear continues to build on themes from this past season, but with a particular emphasis on incorporating new fabrics that are closer to the traditional sartorial aesthetic than contemporary streetwear.