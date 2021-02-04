Timeless Black for day-to-evening wardrobe staples. Elegant Tourterelle on the Vanity for chic complementarity to any look. The subtle and desirable Bicolor Animation is reinterpreted in an ultra-feminine and fresh mix: soft Crème grained leather is scattered with tender. Bois de Rose Monogram flowers

For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton introduces two new pillars, the Vanity and essential Onthego MM in iconic permanent colors

This season, Louis Vuitton also launches the MM size on the Onthego. Monogram Empreinte’s new it-bag gets an even more versatile dimension whilst keeping all its details and functions. The Onthego MM is perfectly suited to carry all daily essentials thanks to its large capacity and square construction. Its top handles and shoulder straps allow multiple carrying options for everyday use.

For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton introduces two new pillars, the Vanity and essential Onthego MM in iconic permanent colors

Easy-to-match thanks to its sleek lines, the Onthego is the ideal versatile companion. It is offered in timeless Black and feminine bicolor Crème/ Bois de Rose. For the Spring Summer 2020 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière has reinterpreted the emblematic Monogram Nice vanity in a contemporary & fashion-forward version. For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton enhances the aspirational facet of Monogram Empreinte, completing the line with an elegant yet modern Vanity shape, perfectly in tune with the current trend for cute small shapes.

For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton introduces two new pillars, the Vanity and essential Onthego MM in iconic permanent colors

Practical and functional, its suppleness and lightness make the Vanity bag a perfect day-to-evening companion, ideal to carry everywhere. Extra versatility is offered with its leather top handle and adjustable, detachable leather strap, it can be carried in various ways: hand, shoulder or crossbody carry. Small and compact, this bag is a sophisticated and trendy addition to women’s daily outfits.

For Spring 2021, Louis Vuitton introduces two new pillars, the Vanity and essential Onthego MM in iconic permanent colors

This Vanity comes in timeless Black and elegant Tourterelle and Crème / Bois de Rose bicolor shade, offering a fresh option for Spring.