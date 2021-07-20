Creatively directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and photographed by Craig McDean against the backdrop of the FENDI headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, the images…

FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Advertising Campaign

Located at the center of the FENDI universe, the campaign debut of Kim Jones’ Autumn/Winter 2021 ready-to-wear Collection echoes the story explored within the collection: an homage to the house, and extraordinary Italian elegance, as seen from a new perspective.

Creatively directed by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and photographed by Craig McDean against the backdrop of the FENDI headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, the images unite classicism and modernity to showcase the starting point for Jones’ vision.

FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Advertising Campaign

FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Advertising Campaign

FENDI Women’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Advertising Campaign

Grounded in tradition, but looking forwards into the future, the new visual language of the Roman house – imbued with the spirit and light of the capital – is codified with clarity. This is the heart of Fendi, revitalised anew.