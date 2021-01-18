The very essence of the FENDI Women’s and Men’s Spring/Summer 2021 Collections designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi is captured by Nick Knight in the Maison’s new Advertising Campaign, shot in the British photographer’s London Studio.

FENDI Women’s and Men’s Spring/Summer 2021 Advertising Campaign

From the inside looking out, and the outside looking in, an intimate setting evokes the traditional and familiar inspirations of the collections. An airy scenography composed of fresh floating white curtains, reflections and human shadows is complemented by domestic elements like a wooden bed or chairs.

A digital ‘window’ projected across the wall reveals a glimpse of the outside world, where a blue cloudy sky meets the Maison’s signature headquarter in Rome, Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana.

The set reflects the palette of the collection, where natural shades of wheat, milk and honey are punctuated by touches of sky blue and cardinal red emerging from the signature looks of the collections worn by the multifaceted cast of models, including Mariacarla Boscono, Jill Kortleve, Estelle Chen, Henry Kitcher and Chun Soot. As they fill the space, shadows and light accentuate the workmanship of each garment, disclosing a unique story across the looks.

Complementing the looks, the Maison’s iconic bags PeekabooISeeU ¬– modernly peppered by the FENDI X CHAOS tech accessories – and Baguette for Women and Peekaboo Essential for Men steal the spotlight along with new contemporary shapes as the Moonlight satchel bag.

The FENDI Women’s and Men’s Spring/Summer 2021 Advertising Campaign, comprising 10 single and double-page visuals, including specific ones for the new Eyewear Collection, will break starting from January 2021 in February issues of worldwide magazines.