The brand’s iconic FENDI Roma logo becomes the protagonist of a Collection, including Women’s and Men’s Ready-to-Wear and Accessories, designed to bring a touch of urban sophistication to the winter wardrobe.

FENDI Roma Holiday Capsule Collection

Get into the Holiday mood with FENDI’s new Collection dedicated to the most sparkling and wonderful time of the year.

Conceived for modern travelers, the Collection is injected with a functional and versatile spirit. In the Women’s range, chunky knits with the FENDI ROMA logo are paired with hyper feminine skirts, while the classic tracksuit gets a chic makeover coming in a fluid viscose satin enriched with golden FENDI ROMA bands. Men’s urban puffers are rendered in the signature FENDI yellow, also used for maxi logo scarves, showing a cozy feel contrasting with the impeccable minimalism of slick suits.

To meet the needs of the chilly and rainy season, FENDI also collaborates with K-Way® to offer a chic, customized version of the legendary reversible nylon windbreakers, which can be folded in a pocket and carried as a pouch. The printed face, coming in mat black, is matched with a solid one, – black and gold for Women, dark blue for Men. For a truly luxurious touch, FENDI and K-Way® also developed a Women’s and Men’s exclusive style, where nylon is combined with an FF logo printed on mink fur in brown.

To shine bright at the upcoming holiday events, FENDI, along with creating a range of FF logo jewelry pieces, including earring and a necklace to tie around the waist, also presents a range of glamorous styles, inspired by the eternally charming party vibe of New York’s nightlife mecca Studio 54.

Gold metallic accents take center stage in the show-stopping Golden Capsule Collection. Silhouettes get fluid and languid in the Lurex jersey frocks. Draped collars and sculptural plunging necklines define the maxi dresses revealing sensual high slits, the mini frocks showing contrasting black piping. Gold cloque is crafted for pleated skirts and jumpsuits, all paired with logo mesh bodysuits worn as see-through underpinnings.

Inspired by the actual FENDI packaging, the FENDI Pack style, which made their debut on the FENDI Men’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 catwalk and followed in a pink color variation in the Women’s Collection, makes a comeback with Bags and Small Leather Goods framed in black and embellished with the iconic FENDI Roma logo. Developed in a restrained color palette of signature FENDI yellow and of delicate powder pink, the Collection plays with contrasts by juxtaposing the sharp cut and rigid constructions of the shopping bags to the cloud-like softness of the pouches featuring practical drawstrings. In addition, for a touch of exquisite extravaganza, the Collection also includes a bold interpretation of the Peekaboo bag decorated with a cascade of fringes.

An invite to enjoy the holiday season with a relaxed mood, jacquard, leather and shearling slippers featuring the iconic FF logo, while for more active explorations FENDI offers combat boots and revisited hiking ones with chunky soles.

Glamour, cozy or sporty… Embrace the festive mood with the FENDI ROMA Holiday Collection.

Available in FENDI Boutiques and on fendi.com from November 2020.

