FENDI Limited Edition Capsule. This is a reflection of the timeless elegance introduced at couture: a contemporary homage to British creativity and Italian glamour.

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

Drawing on the codes and themes presented during Kim Jones’ Spring/Summer 2021 Couture debut for the house, FENDI presents a Capsule Collection that translates the sensibility of the season into ready-to-wear. Adopting the collection’s motifs of fluid androgyny and exquisite romance, and presenting them through translations of key silhouettes, the capsule will be exclusively available for a two-week period and in strictly limited quantities at Hong Kong Landmark store as well as select boutiques across the globe from April 15th 2021.

Other selected stores: Shanghai Plaza 66, Beijing SKP, Seoul Galleria, Tokyo G6, London New Bond Street, Paris Avenue Montaigne, Miami Bal Harbour, Beverly Hills Rodeo

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

FENDI Limited Edition Capsule

Inspired by the Bloomsbury set and Virginia Woolf’s seminal binary-blurring novel Orlando, the Fendi Couture Collection explored the liberated British sensibility of the 1920s alongside historic Roman grandeur. Expressed in the capsule through cady and wool silk tailoring and crisp cotton shirting, alongside elegantly draped satin dresses and gowns, the conventional codes of masculinity and femininity are united in monochromatic harmony.

Ballerina slippers embossed with Karligraphy beaded monograms, or knee-high satin boots, are evolved from the styles presented at Couture, while a new collection of baroque pearl jewellery, frozen in resin and embossed with rhinestones, is introduced. Limited-edition iterations of the iconic Baguette and Peekaboo styles see the bags trimmed in pearls or rendered in prints inspired by the Bloomsbury Group’s Sussex home of Charleston House.

This is a reflection of the timeless elegance introduced at couture: a contemporary homage to British creativity and Italian glamour.