Dolce & Gabbana’s comfy and luxurious knitwear. Fashion trends winter 2020 2021. The hottest knitwear trends – Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Knitwear, tricot, knitwear & crochet – we can call them what we like, they still remain one of the most important fashion trends for autumn winter 2020 2021. Just look at the Dolce & Gabbana winter collection. The ‘designer duo’ showed an impressive amount of knitwear items on the catwalk: sweaters and tops, cardigans and capes, mini-dresses, tops and ‘knickers’ … Garments that are sometimes deliberately coarse and gritty, other times thin and refined with a romantic touch.

It is as if Dolce & Gabbana had predicted that we would spend most of the year (the infamous 2020…) locked up at home and that we would need soft and warm clothes (to wrap ourselves in a warm and reassuring embrace). Not that these garments cannot be worn even outside the home… far from it! The knitwear garments that we saw on the catwalk of the former Metropol cinema in Milan are so beautiful and luxurious that they can easily be flaunted at a party.

The collection offers all the traditional techniques of handmade knitwear. Crochet, cross stitch, loom, knitting, together with embroidery made with weaves of ribbons and fabric, which characterize the most iconic pieces of the female wardrobe.

The knitwear trends according to Dolce & Gabbana. This winter, oversize knitwear robe coats will go great over playful outfits, consisting of tops and shorts, always in knitwear of course (the latter will be an absolute top trend for winter 2020 2021). We will combine them with bags and even tricot slippers.

Below, we will wear dresses, always in knitwear, and wool socks. For the evening there are beautiful knits with ribbons and metallic accents. And for more formal occasions, there is even the outfit (jacket, top and longuette) in a gray and white melange. All looks must obviously be completed with many fashion accessories in a typically Dolce & Gabbana style: necklaces with pearls and crosses, headbands and… knitted head covers.

Look at the photos and get inspired for a ‘Dolce & Gabbana’ total knitwear look.

