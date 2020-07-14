Like the promise of an endless summer, the Dioriviera capsule by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a summer wardrobe revisited in the spirit of the inspirations seen in Dior’s latest fashion shows…

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

Like the promise of an endless summer, the Dioriviera capsule by Maria Grazia Chiuri offers a summer wardrobe revisited in the spirit of the inspirations seen in Dior’s latest fashion shows.

Brightly-hued creations beckon us on a delicious seaside getaway and, for the launch of the Fall 2020 collection, feature prints evoking imaginary travels.

There’s the emblematic toile de Jouy, freshly reinvented in a tropical spirit or in pastel gray, blue and pink; sailor stripes bearing the names of sunny destinations, and pieces from the Dior Around the World capsule, featuring camouflage and motifs by the Roman artist Pietro Ruffo* a friend and frequent collaborator of Maria Grazia Chiuri. For this new collaboration, he reinterprets Monsieur Dior’s lucky star in a world map linking earth and sky, continents and constellations, flora and fauna.

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

This star, which the founding couturier – a superstitious man by nature — credited for prompting him to launch his House, adorns new versions of the Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Diorcamp bags, mules embellished with the name Christian Dior, and light sweaters.

Bathing suits, pareos, jewelry, espadrilles and other accessories designed by the Creative Director also punctuate this sun-drenched capsule, alongside objects from the Dior Maison collection including cushions, place mats and even a deckchair.

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

DIORIVIERA FALL 2020 © Pamela Hanson

* This multifaceted artist – whose works span watercolor, sculpture and drawing – notably designed the decor for the House’s 2017-2018 fall-winter haute couture fashion show as well as the costumes for the Tiepolo Ball hosted by Dior in Venice in 2019.