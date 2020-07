Dior presents the Dioramour capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri that resonates like a tender declaration of the House’s emblematic codes: red, “the color of life,”…

Dioramour capsule collection

Dior presents the Dioramour capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri that resonates like a tender declaration of the House’s emblematic codes: red, “the color of life,” as Monsieur Dior called it, and polka dots — a motif of which he was equally fond.

The latter plays out on the House’s iconic bags including the Lady D-Lite, Dior Book Tote and 30 Montaigne as well as selected pieces of ready-to-wear and lingerie, Mitzah scarves, fashion jewelry and cardholders.