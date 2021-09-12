DiorAlps Capsule Collection

FASHION > Fashion Autumn Winter 2021 2022

An ode to escape and the magic of the mountains, the DiorAlps collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri celebrates elegance in motion. Combining high-tech and elegance for daring total looks for the slopes, a series entitled DiorStar sports timeless house codes such as the lucky star, camouflage and the Dior Oblique motif.

Also featuring blue, white and red shades, as well as the Mizza leopard print in various colors, a range of other pieces – such as down jackets, trousers and Dior Book Tote bags – are ideal for après-ski wear and a gentle lifestyle. An ultra-matte ski mask and sunglasses emblazoned with the name “Christian Dior” complete this exclusive wardrobe.

