Dior THE COLLECTION OF MICRO-BAGS

The curves of the House’s iconic bags are reinvented in a series of miniature versions, exalting their graphic lines in new dimensions. Alongside the iconic Lady Dior and 30 Montaigne, the Dior Caro and Saddle are also revealed in these enchanting mini iterations that finish any silhouette with a touch of contemporary daring.

Available in black, red, and latte as well as a palette of soft, sunny shades – including rose des vents, sky blue, and mint or tundra green – these micro-bags celebrate some of the founding couturier’s favorite colors. As a final surprise, a heart-themed reinterpretation of the cannage motif adorns the Dior Caro and Lady Dior bags, with the latter also revealed in a version delicately embroidered with pearls.

Effortlessly gliding from day to night, these new mix-and-match essentials may be combined with the House’s various emblematic accessories. A fashion statement attuned to the spirit of the times, and an invitation to freedom and movement, these objects of desire will be available starting June 23rd, 2021.

 

