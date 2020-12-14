DIOR PRESENTS THE TIE-DYE CREATIONS

A tribute to the beauty and priceless craftsmanship of Puglia, a region close to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s heart, the 2021 Cruise collection celebrates the Dior codes and motifs the Creative Director loves, such as Tie & Dior

A tribute to the beauty and priceless craftsmanship of Puglia, a region close to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s heart, the 2021 Cruise collection celebrates the Dior codes and motifs the Creative Director loves, such as Tie & Dior.

A testimony to excellence of savoir-faire, this precious dyeing technique is used to color long skirts, flowing shirts, flared pants and matching tops in a palette of delicate shades from pale pink to sky blue, sweet notes underscored by intense black.

These hypnotic designs also unfurl on scarves and the iconic Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote bags, enhanced by captivating plays on materials such as three-dimensional cotton embroidery and faded denim layers. The fruit of constant research and experimentation, fabrics with surprising and unique looks have become a House emblem.

