DIOR PRESENTS THE SCARVES FROM THE AUTUMN-WINTER 2020-2021 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

For the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri has designed a series of scarves loosely inspired by her family album and photos of her gracefully wearing these delicate accessories knotted in her hair. Reinterpreted, they come in cotton and silk blends with tie-dye prints, and in silk twill punctuated with polka dots, echoing a summer creation designed by Marc Bohan in 1974, or adorned with the Dior Oblique logo.

Combining innovation and virtuososavoir-faire, the latter style combines a double-face print with woven jacquard and hand-fringed trim and the emblematic“Christian Dior”signature. Timeless essentials for a new expression of self-affirmation.

