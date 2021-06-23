FASHION > FALL WINTER 2021 2022

DIOR PRESENTS THE NEW ‘DIOR CHEZ MOI’ CREATIONS

An invitation to elegance and the gentle life, the Dior Chez Moi line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is now enriched with new pieces. This season, a reverse toile de Jouy and Dior Oblique

An invitation to elegance and the gentle life, the Dior Chez Moi line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is now enriched with new pieces. This season, a reverse toile de Jouy and Dior Oblique – two of the House’s iconic codes – appear on pajama sets, bathrobes and ponchos.

Available in gray or blue*, two of Monsieur Dior’s favorite shades, these motifs also punctuate irresistible Mitzah scarves, D-Way mules and the essential Dior Book Tote. Nightwear may be worn by day, and delightfully fluid cuts liberate the body, celebrating movement and the singularity of every silhouette.  A refined ode to comfort, available from today.

*Two ensembles also come in chartreuse and raspberry toile de Jouy, evoking the Pop aesthetic of the Fall 2021 collection.

 

