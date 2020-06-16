DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 COLLECTION

Dior the latest Fall 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. These hypnotic and refined photos by Sarah Blais portray the looks celebrating emblematic House codes, from camouflage to…

Dior presents the latest Fall 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. These hypnotic and refined photos by Sarah Blais portray the looks celebrating emblematic House codes, from camouflage to houndstooth, polka dots to checks, flowers and tie-dye. These creations express the couture essence of Dior and encapsulate the Creative Director’s philosophy, which involves questioning the meaning of fashion, a language of semantics in which a style is shaped by singularity and emotion, daring and self-assertion.