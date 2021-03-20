DIOR PRESENTS THE DIOR PALTO JACKET

For the spring-summer 2021 ready-to-wear show, Maria Grazia Chiuri designed a new piece baptized Dior Palto, inspired by the Diopaletot jacket created for the 1957 fall-winter collection unveiled in Japan.

THE DIOR PALTO JACKET

Worn short or long, the versatile design can be modulated on the body as desired, and comes patterned with paisley or tie-dye motifs, or in a reversible plain Dior Oblique version.

Knotted or belted, it sculpts the waist and embraces each silhouette with elegance and audacity, like an ode to singularity and freedom of movement.

Maria Grazia Chiuri thus continues her committed reflection on the origins and transformations of fashion, and the meaning behind a garment’s cut and construction; a captivating dialogue with the spirit of the times celebrating excellence of savoir-faire, at the crossroads of East and West.