A new fashion statement in their own right, the Dior-ID sneakers complete the silhouettes of the 2021 Cruise collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A celebration of…

DIOR PRESENTS THE DIOR-ID SNEAKERS

A new fashion statement in their own right, the Dior-ID sneakers complete the silhouettes of the 2021 Cruise collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A celebration of the art of detail, these chunky-soled creations punctuate looks with a contemporary touch and are clad in leather with a textured rubber insert that subtly conceals their lacing.

Available in white and rope versions, they feature a distinctive strap enhanced by a gold signature. As a final surprise, a white version has been unveiled during a preview in the Pacific Place boutique in Hong Kong on October before being launched worldwide on November 12th.