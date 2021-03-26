DIOR PRESENTS THE DIOR CARO LINE OF SMALL LEATHER ACCESSORIES

A veritable fashion statement in itself, the new line of detachable accessories designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is inspired by the iconic Dior Caro bag. Embellished with a delicate ring, these objects of desire punctuated with cannage details combine easily with embroidered shoulder straps – in classic or adjustable versions – lending the House’s bags a personalized element.
Adorned with the initials “CD,” these pieces come in brown or black for a refined allure, or raspberry pink and ocean blue for a summery mood. Wallets in rectangular, round and half-moon versions likewise play the game of mix and match thanks to a micro strap. Other must-haves include a multi-functional pouch – featuring a card holder and phone case – and a double pouch – fitted with two large compartments, a zippered pocket and two card slots – that give any look a daring touch.
Unveiled for the first time in four sizes, beauty kits are designed to accommodate all the essentials. Every one of these designs symbolizes irresistibly modern elegance.