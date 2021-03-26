Unveiled for the first time in four sizes, beauty kits are designed to accommodate all the essentials. Every one of these designs symbolizes irresistibly modern elegance.

DIOR PRESENTS THE DIOR CARO LINE OF SMALL LEATHER ACCESSORIES

A veritable fashion statement in itself, the new line of detachable accessories designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is inspired by the iconic Dior Caro bag. Embellished with a delicate ring, these objects of desire punctuated with cannage details combine easily with embroidered shoulder straps – in classic or adjustable versions – lending the House’s bags a personalized element.

Adorned with the initials “CD,” these pieces come in brown or black for a refined allure, or raspberry pink and ocean blue for a summery mood. Wallets in rectangular, round and half-moon versions likewise play the game of mix and match thanks to a micro strap. Other must-haves include a multi-functional pouch – featuring a card holder and phone case – and a double pouch – fitted with two large compartments, a zippered pocket and two card slots – that give any look a daring touch.

