Dior presents the Dior Caro bag

As part of the 2021 Cruise collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the House presents the Dior Caro bag. Clad in supple leather adorned with the emblematic cannage motif, this object of desire is available in 2 sizes, in timeless shades such as black, gray, beige and ivory

As part of the 2021 Cruise collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the House presents the Dior Caro bag. Clad in supple leather adorned with the emblematic cannage motif, this object of desire is available in 2 sizes, in timeless shades such as black, gray, beige and ivory, it also comes in enchanting hues, borrowing intensity from red and softness from sky blue, mint green and compass rose.

The small version is also available in three exclusive models sublimated by shearling, raw denim or punctuated by the hypnotic Tie & Dior seen on the runway. This new must-have is adorned with a precious chain whose links reprise the “CD” signature, echoing the delicate clasp. A refined expression of Dior style.

