Dior presents the campaign for the Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear Collection

Dior unveils the campaign for the Dior Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear collection, exploring the magical world of fairy tales. A network of symbols, these fantasy universes question and challenge stereotypes through a constantly reinvented creativity, pushing the limits of the imagination.

Like an invitation to self-affirmation, the looks designed for Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri reveal an interplay of transformations that combine memories and the future. Through the lens of Elizaveta Porodina, the models embody the modern spirit of these silhouettes shrouded in mystery, while House icons, such as the Bar jacket or the Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote bags, are revisited in a unique aesthetic dialogue.

Forming subtly abstract compositions, this series of shots highlights Dior’s emblems and codes, such as the reinterpreted cannage motif and leopard print, or irresistible scarves with a Sixties vibe. The chromatic palette of the Dior autumn-winter 2021-2022 ready-to-wear line is punctuated with red, blue and gray, shades dear to Monsieur Dior, while layers of tulles unfurl on evening dresses.

Through these graphic metamorphoses a singular, contemporary femininity emerges, more liberated than ever.