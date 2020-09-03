DIOR PRESENTS THE CAMPAIGN FOR THE AUTUMN-WINTER 2020-2021 WOMEN’S READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Captured through the lens of Paola Mattioli, the models incarnate a committed spirit, mirroring the philosophy of the Creative Director of Dior women’s collections.

Dior presents the images from the campaign for the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 women’s ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by Italian feminist art. Captured through the lens of Paola Mattioli, the models incarnate a committed spirit, mirroring the philosophy of the Creative Director of Dior women’s collections.