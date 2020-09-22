DIOR PRESENTS NEW COLORS FOR THE DIOR BOBBY BAG

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Fall 2020 collection, the Dior Bobby, embellished with the emblematic initials “CD” and a delicate clasp, comes in three new colors.

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Fall 2020 collection, the Dior Bobby, embellished with the emblematic initials “CD” and a delicate clasp, comes in three new colors. Now available in denim blue, camel and gray — Monsieur Dior’s signature hue — this must-have bag, with its half-moon curves, enhances the silhouette with its assertive, free-spirited elegance; a timeless modernity that more than ever expresses the contemporary essence of the House.

