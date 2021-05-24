JISOO, the BLACKPINK singer, actress and House ambassador, appears in a new shoot wearing pieces from Fall 2021 by Maria Grazia Chiuri. With inspirations including…

DIOR PRESENTS JISOO OF BLACKPINK IN FALL 2021 WITH LADY DIOR & VESPA SCOOTER

JISOO, the BLACKPINK singer, actress and House ambassador, appears in a new shoot wearing pieces from Fall 2021 by Maria Grazia Chiuri. With inspirations including Pop art and Monsieur Dior’s muse Mizza Bricard, the selection features updated icons like a leopard motif ‘Lady Dior’, a ‘Lady D-Lite’ embroidered with fiery dragons and colorful ‘Check’N’Dior’ short skirt suits. The shoot also gives a glimpse of part of the collaboration between the House and scooter specialist Vespa.

DIOR PRESENTS JISOO OF BLACKPINK IN FALL 2021 WITH LADY DIOR & VESPA SCOOTER

DIOR PRESENTS JISOO OF BLACKPINK IN FALL 2021 WITH LADY DIOR & VESPA SCOOTER