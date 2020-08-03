DIOR PRESENTS ITS TIE-DYE CREATIONS

Dior presents the tie-dye creations from Fall 20 by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A testament to exceptional savoir-faire, this precious dyeing technique colors long dresses, skirts and short-sleeved shirts in a palette of spellbinding shades ranging from pink to deep red, navy blue and khaki. These hypnotic designs also unfurl on the iconic 30 Montaigne, Saddle and Dior Book Tote bags, as well as on irresistible bob hats.