DIOR PRESENTS CREATIONS ADORNED WITH PALM TREES

To revisit – in order to reinvent – women’s wardrobes and House codes. Such is the vision of Maria Grazia Chiuri, who, in her spring-summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection drew on creative introspection to explore the balance between comfort and beauty.
Essential symbols, emblems of elegance, and palm trees thus become free-style ornaments in their own right. Synonymous with escape, this dazzling flora punctuates several styles – skirts, dresses, sweaters, pants and jackets – and combines with delicate beige and blue stripes.
The must-have Diorcamp, Dior Book Tote and Lady Dior bags also flourish with this new motif. Brightly colored silk scarves and Mitzah scarves illuminate the silhouette, while Walk’n’Dior, Dway mules and D-Connect sneakers gracefully coordinate to complete the looks.
A sophisticated, summery allure that resonates like a poetic invitation to travel.