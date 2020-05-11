DIOR PRESENTS THE NEW PIECES FROM THE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

SPONSORED LINKS
With 27 existing shades and 3 top coat, the ROUGE COCO FLASH collection turns into a total of 42 shades to pair with a selection of the most beloved nail polishes for a complete look this Summer
The French word “babouche” which also means slipper is derived from the Arabic word “babush” to describe a type of open back, flat footwear made of pliable leather traditionally worn by…
Dressed in captivating colors – immaculate white, pink, gray, green and blue – they bring a touch of audacity to every look.
At the Paris – 31 rue Cambon 2019/20 Métiers d’art show, a veritable celebration of the codes so dear to the founder of the House, most of the silhouettes were accessorised with two-tone pumps in gold leather with a black toe cap and a little bow, made by the House of Massaro.
