DIOR PRESENTS THE NEW PIECES FROM THE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

An ode to the beauty and diversity of nature, the Dior Garden capsule, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Spring-Summer 2020, is comprised of a selection of ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes and leather goods, from the essential Dior Book Tote bag to dresses, jumpsuits and swimwear.

This colorful and poetic world is infused with sunny tie-dye effects that channel the avant-garde spirit of the community at Monte Verità.

