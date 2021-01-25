Dior Men’s Autumn Winter 2021 2022 Ready-to-wear Collection

The ceremony of the everyday. For his winter 2021-2022 collection for the house of Dior, men’s Artistic director Kim Jones draws inspiration from the masculine extravagance of Ceremonial garb – a living link with the past, still dynamic and alive today.
For winter 2021-2022, uniforms with embroidery and embellishment — notably inspired by the académie des beaux-arts — offer a masculine interpretation of couture. Decorations and motifs from the Dior archives are reinvented. Covered buttons are those of the iconic bar jacket; the gilded embroidery of Rosella, an haute couture evening gown designed by Marc Bohan in the sixties.
Jewelry and belts are embellished with a lion figure sculpted by Doig. Fabrics recreate canvasses and etchings through intricate jacquards and prints. The night Sky taken from Doig’s milky way (1990) constellates various looks: the stars align with those of Dior. The palette directly references the work of Doig via Dior – soft, muted blues, navy, dusky mauve, Dior gray, alongside brilliant yellow, blood-orange and green -, vibrant hues expressing joie de vivre.