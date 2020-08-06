These hypnotic images capture looks celebrating the House’s emblematic codes, from camouflage to houndstooth, polka dots, and…

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

DIOR PRESENTS THE FALL 2020 ACCESSORIES – Photographer Sarah Blais

Dior Fall 2020 accessories as captured by photographer Sarah Blais. These hypnotic images capture looks celebrating the House’s emblematic codes, from camouflage to houndstooth, polka dots, and checks to flowers and tie-dye. Alongside ready-to-wear, the Lady D-Lite and Dior Bobby bags, D-Connect sneakers, and accessories like bob hats, jewelry and DiorSoStellaire1 sunglasses also express Dior’s stylistic essence.