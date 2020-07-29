This collection is a choral work that celebrates the memory, values, culture and future of exceptional craftsmanship.In an experimental expression of ancestral savoir-faire…

DIOR Cruise 2021 Collection – Photo Courtesy of Dior

A true celebration of Puglia’s traditional arts and crafts, the 2021 Cruise collection highlights the excellence of these priceless skills. From the art of weaving to Luminarie – dazzling illuminated architectures – and from the essential role of dance to the power of ritual music, the House of Dior actively supports this pluralistic and infinitely precious culture while paying homage to Nature and the region’s unique landscapes, as a land that has always been close to Maria Grazia Chiuri’s heart.

This collection is a choral work that celebrates the memory, values, culture and future of exceptional craftsmanship.In an experimental expression of ancestral savoir-faire, fabrics from the Le Costantine Foundation are used for a series of jackets, including the emblematic Bar. The motto of this unique place, “Amando e Cantando1”, is woven on the back of skirts.

Echoing the iconic, flower-embroidered Miss Dior dress by Christian Dior, artist Pietro Ruffo imagines a field studded with ears of wheat evoking a summer landscape. A narrative of untamed nature is transposed onto long, light cotton dresses, shirts and shorts. Composing a symbolic writing inspired by the illustrations featured in the book De Florum Cultura – published by Giovanni Battista Ferrari in 1638 – Pietro Ruffo created five drawings of flowers adornedwith adages such as “Les parfums sont les sentiments des fleurs 2” (Perfumes are the feelings of flowers).

Maria Grazia Chiuri also wished to pay homage to the Luminarie that magnify and sublimate public squaresand monuments with their luminous architecture. A craft that has given life to a figurative motif on multicolored scarves, and is referenced in openwork and embroidered embellishments. These illuminations are reinterpreted by the artist Marinella Senatore, whose committed work honors participatory art.

This collection is an example of the collective intelligence the Creative Director champions, combined with the extraordinary power of rhythms and rituals, music and dance, as a way of transcending oneself.