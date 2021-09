The Dior Chez Moi line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is further enriched with new pieces adorned with the toile de Jouy and Dior Oblique motifs. Nightwear is…

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

The Dior Chez Moi line designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri is further enriched with new pieces adorned with the toile de Jouy and Dior Oblique motifs. Nightwear is also worn by day, with cuts that are fluid and free the body, celebrating movement and joie de vivre.

Scarves – punctuations that heighten the singularity of each silhouette – also channel the mood of this line embracing self-affirmation. An invitation to softness captured through the lens of Laura Sciacovelli.

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection

Dior Chez Moi Capsule Collection