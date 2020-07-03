Worldwide exclusive editions of denim jacket, Dior Book Tote and sandals with Dior Around the World motifs are now available only in Hong Kong boutiques.

DIOR AROUND THE WORLD COLLECTION

Celebrating travel in the Dior style, the Dior Around the World capsule comprises a selection of graphic creations featuring camouflage and motifs by Pietro Ruffo, a Roman artist* admired by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s Creative Director. For this new collaboration, he reinterpreted Monsieur Dior’s lucky star as a map of the world connecting sky and land, continents and constellations, fauna and flora.

These evocatively escapist sketches unfurl across new versions of the Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Diorcamp bags, as well as on mules adorned with the name Christian Dior, D-Connect sneakers, light sweaters and sailor-stripe tops.

This multifaceted artist – whose works span watercolor, sculpture and drawing – notably designed the decor for the House’s 2017-2018 fall-winter haute couture fashion show as well as the costumes for the Tiepolo Ball hosted by Dior in Venice in 2019.