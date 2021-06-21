CHANEL COCO BEACH 2021 collection campaign

Face of the CHANEL COCO BEACH 2021 campaign, photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the singer Angèle embodies youth, vitality and joy. In this campaign, the CHANEL ambassador is shown on a vast expanse of sand, in an atmosphere where dawn and dusk meet.

“The prints in the collection remind me of Hawaii, on the bucket hats, summer shirts and Bermuda shorts, whose cuts I love, it’s all very summery,” enthuses Angèle.

Dedicated to the beach, this line features floral motifs of camellias intertwined with the House’s double C on blouses, shorts, cycling shorts and swimsuits. The accessories – bucket hat, beach towel and wakesurf board – also feature these motifs. A line with a resolutely sporty energy, combining feminine and masculine, and where refinement is the key word, as shown by the jackets and blouses in cotton poplin, muslin or terry towelling worn over swimsuits embellished with a bow.

This collection also celebrates the freedom of movement so dear to Gabrielle Chanel: “Comfort has always been important to me because I’m very active,” says Angèle. “I find it hard to wear things that restrict my movements. And sometimes it’s to the detriment of style, because what’s comfortable is not always the most beautiful. But at Chanel, there’s always been this desire to combine the two. That’s what really attracts me to this House and to the history of Gabrielle Chanel, what she wanted to bring to women, this liberation.” A vision shared today by Virginie Viard. “She’s a woman I admire a lot for her work, her history, her career path, her humility and her passion. She is attentive to the world, to the era and its evolution. She also listens to women, and what they have to say, and she puts them at the heart of her work,” Angèle confides before concluding: “I loved doing this campaign because it reinforced the path I have chosen: to continue something light and joyful.”

The CHANEL COCO BEACH 2021 collection will premier during the month of May in the seasonal Saint-Tropez boutique as well as in the ephemeral boutique on Jeju Island in South Korea, before becoming available mid-June in a selection of CHANEL boutiques around the world.