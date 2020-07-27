CELINE’S BOHEMIAN BOURGEOIS – THE FLOU DRESS

The Celine Flou Dress is the perfect example of the romantic, youthful and creative energy of the seventies where Paris was a center for a flourishing community of artistic intellectuals residing on the left bank. Commonly known as the bohemian movement, it is a mood Celine has always gravitate towards and a defining referential decade for creative director Hedi Slimane.
For the winter collection, the exploration of the bohemian spirit continues with a folkloric Nordic touch, ornate with lavish embroideries, ruffles or delicate lace inserts. Prints and textures are carefully executed in a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, creating a beautiful, natural convergence between city and countryside. Dresses are sheer, fluid and made with lightweight fabrics like viscose, wool twill and silk. Complemented by swirl patterns of flora and parsley in a mix palette of warm orange offset by cool hues of purple and blue, these captivating garments are designed for women who wants femininity but with a sophistication, independent spirit.