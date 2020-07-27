CELINE’S BOHEMIAN BOURGEOIS – THE FLOU DRESS

The Celine Flou Dress is the perfect example of the romantic, youthful and creative energy of the seventies where Paris was a center for a flourishing community of artistic intellectuals residing on the left bank…

CELINE BOHEMIAN FLOU DRESS

The Celine Flou Dress is the perfect example of the romantic, youthful and creative energy of the seventies where Paris was a center for a flourishing community of artistic intellectuals residing on the left bank. Commonly known as the bohemian movement, it is a mood Celine has always gravitate towards and a defining referential decade for creative director Hedi Slimane.

CELINE BOHEMIAN FLOU DRESS

CELINE BOHEMIAN FLOU DRESS

CELINE BOHEMIAN FLOU DRESS

For the winter collection, the exploration of the bohemian spirit continues with a folkloric Nordic touch, ornate with lavish embroideries, ruffles or delicate lace inserts. Prints and textures are carefully executed in a blend of traditional and modern aesthetics, creating a beautiful, natural convergence between city and countryside. Dresses are sheer, fluid and made with lightweight fabrics like viscose, wool twill and silk. Complemented by swirl patterns of flora and parsley in a mix palette of warm orange offset by cool hues of purple and blue, these captivating garments are designed for women who wants femininity but with a sophistication, independent spirit.