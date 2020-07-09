With this Winter 20 Part I collection, Hedi Slimane continues to establish the Celine girl’s wardrobe, and retaining the essential principles of androgyny and the offbeat elegance of the French bourgeoise

CELINE WINTER 20 PART 1 WOMEN CAMPAIGN – ANNA FRANCESCA PHOTOGRAPHED BY HEDI SLIMANE IN SAINT-TROPEZ

With this Winter 20 Part I collection, Hedi Slimane continues to establish the Celine girl’s wardrobe, and retaining the essential principles of androgyny and the offbeat elegance of the French bourgeoise. The great classics – iconic ‘chasseurs’ jacket, double-face coats, comfortable and generous sweaters – are paired with triomphe bag and flat thigh-highs boots.

