Celine Triomphe Canvas Ava Bag. Resurgence of a vintage style

Introducing the Celine Ava Bag in Triomphe Canvas, a rehash style from the maison’s archive. Not really a re-issue but a relaunched silhouette of the popular shoulder bag known for its compact hobo cresent shape. This petite shoulder bag nestles comfortably just under the arm and is the perfect no-frills purse for both day and night.

The timely arrival of the Celine Ava Bag falls in line with the current retro fashion trend favour by millennials with an insatiable appetite for anything nostalgia.

When pop star Lisa from the k-pop group, Blackpink first carried the original bag back in 2019, demands for this vintage style surged on the internet. Fans can now get their hands on the actual bag directly from Celine.

As part of the Celine Triomphe Canvas line, the Ava Bag is made from embossed natural cotton canvas coated with the maison’s triomphe monogram finished with calfskin trimmings.

Exclusive to Asia only, the Ava Bag will be available in selected Celine stores.

About the celine triomphe canvas line

The Triomphe Canvas is a timeless, “haute maroquinerie” line of luggage and accessories for women and men, part of the Celine essentials collection. Created by Hedi Slimane in 2018, the Triomphe Canvas reprises the couture house’s historic monogram first revealed in 1972: a link motif inspired by the chain encircling the Arc de Triomphe.