Celine introduces the Tambour Bag, a brand new shape designed by Hedi Slimane and first showcased on the Winter 20 runway show. Inspired by the drums of the French Republic Guard…

CELINE TAMBOUR BAGS

Celine introduces the Tambour Bag, a brand new shape designed by Hedi Slimane and first showcased on the Winter 20 runway show. Inspired by the drums of the French Republic Guard, the Celine Tambour Bag features the iconic triomphe logo from the house’s archives.

Lisa from Blackpink, Soo Young Choi, Arin from Oh my girl, Cecilia Choi, Alice Ko and more celebrites are carrying the new shape.

CELINE TAMBOUR BAGS

The Tambour Bags are now available at selected Celine stores.