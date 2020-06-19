Ideally designed to carry all your daily essentials, the spacious style is crafted meticulously using very supple calfskin for a less structured silhouette and a soft handfeel

CELINE. INTRODUCING THE LARGE SOFT 16

For Fall 2020, Celine debuts the Large Soft 16, a new version of the iconic 16 bag first introduced by Celine’s creative director, Hedi Slimane in 2018.

Ideally designed to carry all your daily essentials, the spacious style is crafted meticulously using very supple calfskin for a less structured silhouette and a soft handfeel. This large shoulder bag is a perfect example of Celine savoir-faire in combining superior craftsmanship and parisian sophistication together. With a light and relax attitude, the large soft 16 is the ideal bag for both business and weekend.

Celine large soft 16 is available in two different colour offerings of tan and light burgundy in Asia-Pacific.

38 x 26 x 18 cm

Calfskin

Calfskin lining

Shoulder carry

Signature cropped flap with rounded sides details

Signature gold hardware lock closure|

Inner flat pocket

Two internal compartments

Leather handles with 29 cm drop