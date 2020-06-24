The iconic Celine Belt Bag in the petite “Pico” size goes perfectly with the tiny-bag trend that is so in style right now. An even smaller version than the nano, the Pico Belt Bag feels fresher,

Celine Belt Bag has a new Pico size

The iconic Celine Belt Bag in the petite “Pico” size goes perfectly with the tiny-bag trend that is so in style right now. An even smaller version than the nano, the Pico Belt Bag feels fresher, younger and definitely a good addition to your bag collection. Despite the size, the Pico Belt Bag features all the hallmarks of celine superior craftsmanship: luxurious calfskin, clean construction and elegance with a parisian flair.

Elevate your style and make a big statement with a petite celine Pico Belt Bag for a guarantee on-trend look. Celine Pico Belt Bag offers in lychee pink, light taupe, grey, amazon green and black at hkd 15,000, available in Hong Kong Celine stores now.

Size: 21 x 16 x 8 cm

Calfskin

Calfskin lining

Gold metal hardware

Leather top handle

Flap closure with hidden metallic piece and zipped closure under the flap

Removable leather strap with 52 cm