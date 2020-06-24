FASHION > ACCESSORIES

Celine Belt Bag has a new Pico size

The iconic Celine Belt Bag in the petite “Pico” size goes perfectly with the tiny-bag trend that is so in style right now. An even smaller version than the nano, the Pico Belt Bag feels fresher,

Celine Belt Bag has a new Pico size
Celine Belt Bag has a new Pico size

The iconic Celine Belt Bag in the petite “Pico” size goes perfectly with the tiny-bag trend that is so in style right now. An even smaller version than the nano, the Pico Belt Bag feels fresher, younger and definitely a good addition to your bag collection. Despite the size, the Pico Belt Bag features all the hallmarks of celine superior craftsmanship: luxurious calfskin, clean construction and elegance with a parisian flair.

Elevate your style and make a big statement with a petite celine Pico Belt Bag for a guarantee on-trend look. Celine Pico Belt Bag offers in lychee pink, light taupe, grey, amazon green and black at hkd 15,000, available in Hong Kong Celine stores now.

Size: 21 x 16 x 8 cm
Calfskin
Calfskin lining
Gold metal hardware
Leather top handle
Flap closure with hidden metallic piece and zipped closure under the flap
Removable leather strap with 52 cm

NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG