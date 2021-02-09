FENDI welcomes the season of love with a selection of gifts for Women and Men to treat your loved one on St. Valentine’s Day.

Celebrate your special someone with the FENDI 2021 St. Valentine’s Day Collection

From fashion-forward bags to charming textiles, the range of FENDI products is thought to show love and care to the lovers all over the worlds.



The FENDI Pack accessories – inspired by the packaging of the Maison – stand out with their captivating graphic look and a charming colour palette made of signature FENDI yellow and delicate powder pink that define leather rigid bag-boxes and soft pouches featuring practical drawstrings, as well as a pink Mon Trésor bucket mini bag with the FENDI ROMA script.

The powder pink colour is the leitmotiv of the Women’s line that additionally includes a padded Mini Baguette – also available in a beaded version in its Nano and Pico size – with an all-over FF logo motif, to be paired with a canvas Strap You.

The buckle of the iconic Baguette bag also delineates a selection of gold fashion jewels – necklaces, bracelets and earrings – for Women, whilst the Men’s one is in ruthenium and characterized by a chain style with FF logo links.

Textiles, including powder pink foulards, wrappies and hair accessories, add a romantic yet contemporary flair with their macro animalier, FF logo and Pequin prints. Presented in a larger-scale version, the FF logo also peppers a cashmere scarf and a belt for Men.



The latest addition in the Men’s Peekaboo family, the Peekaboo Essentially is the perfect gift for the modern FENDI man, along with a selection of mini bags that includes a Selleria Flat Baguette bag and a Camera Case with the diagonal FF logo motif.



The Fendimania Bracelet watch for Women and Men and a selection of sunglasses, including the Baguette for Women and the Fabulous 2.0 for Men, complete the offer of this special collection.

Available in FENDI boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.