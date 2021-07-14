Introducing Burberry’s Future Heritage collection, a modern capsule of elevated essentials. The collection connects with the brand’s past, present and future. A modern uniform to be dressed up or down. A perfect harmony between fabric and fit. Pieces are tailored yet relaxed, details refined and considered. In hallmark Burberry shades – rich beige and pastel hues, muted greys and black.
The collection, for men and women, includes key Burberry outerwear such as the gabardine car coat styled with a detachable drawcord hood, the Harrington jacket in technical stretch wool, and a lightweight funnel-neck jacket in ECONYL® fabric. Classic tailoring includes single-breasted relaxed-fit wool jackets highlighted with gold-plated Monogram motif buttons, cotton Oxford shirts with Monogram motif appliqués, sharply pleated skirts in Italian-woven silk georgette, and wide-leg wool trousers. The Thomas Burberry Monogram is featured on funnel-neck sweaters knitted in a blend of wool, silk and cashmere, as well as vests, cardigans and polo shirts in black and camel.