‘This presentation is all about the power and the beauty of self-expression and about escaping and coming together as one to celebrate our creativity.

Burberry Spring Summer 2022 Menswear

I have always been inspired by music and by itsabilitytotransportyour mind- how it can connectyou with times, places and people beyond boundaries. Music has played a big role in my life, like a running soundtrack and energy throughout my youth. So many of my memories forged through music take me back to an incredible time when I was discovering myself- my voice, my identity, my creativity- sharing my experiences with friends and sometimes even strangers along the way. It was like being on a universal journey, broughttogether by a collective sense of openness, acceptance and opportunity.

I wanted the collection to capture that free spirit of youth and its honest and daring attitude, that sense of experimentation and fluidity.There isastrongfeeling ofunitybutalso ofindividuality-encouraging and upiifting each other to expressourselvesfreely. lt’saveryrawenergythat’s infectious, exciting and fuII oflife. Likean awakening.’

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer

For the Burberry Spring/Summer 2022 menswear presentation, Riccardo Tisci melds the feelings of freedom and togetherness in an exploration of the forces that connect and inspire us- those which make us feel alive. Creating a momentofyouthful positivity,the presentation gracefullycentresonthe power ofthespiritual and the energyofmusic and movement.

Filmed in the outdoors, swathesofsand are contrasted againstthe minimalistand raw urban structure ofthestriking Millennium Mills in Royal Victoria Docks, East London. A slew of models cut a bold path through the set, each distinguished with daring individuality.In an unflinchingly honest representation of freedom of expression, the collection challenges conventional codes with assured fluidity. The looks brim with youthful experimentation and sensuality, expressed through rebellious faux piercing accessories and black leather halterneckvests, coats and briefs. Tailoring and outerwear are similarly readdressed with sleeveless non -conforming silhouettes and abstract prints. The collection’s name ‘Universal Passport’ can be seen emblazoned across sleeveless mesh T-shirts and cotton shirts, affirming the presentation’s message of connectivity and exploration.