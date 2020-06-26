BOTTEGA VENETA Women’s Handbag Edit – PF20 / The Chain Cassette & The Chain Tote

For Pre Fall 2020, familiar styles further establish bold chains as a code of the House. Crafted in essential Nappa, the Padded Cassette adopts a new chain strap…

For Pre Fall 2020, familiar styles further establish bold chains as a code of the House. Crafted in essential Nappa, the Padded Cassette adopts a new chain strap, designed to carry by hand or slung over the shoulder. Meanwhile, crafted by expert artisans, the padded tote’s maxi Intrecciato is enhanced in tactile Merinos Auckland shearling, punctuated with the distinguished chain strap, an iconic signifier of the brand.

