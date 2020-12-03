New for Wardrobe 01, the Clip is an exercise in elevated detail. Characterised by its clean construction and intricate metal closure, a convenient

Bottega Veneta Wardrobe 01 – The Clip Bag

New for Wardrobe 01, the Clip is an exercise in elevated detail. Characterised by its clean construction and intricate metal closure, a convenient shoulder strap is harnessed with the smooth distinctive hardware of the Clip bag. Refined by sleek painted edges, the compact silhouette disguises significant capacity.