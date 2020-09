The unpredictable weather just last forever lately. It’s important to always stay dry and chic though even in the rainy season – with The Puddle Boots from the Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 collection.

Bottega Veneta – The Puddle (kiwi) HKD5,000

Bottega Veneta The Puddle Boots Fall 2020 collection

These hot boots are elevated interpretation of the classic rain boots proposed in biodegradable polymer, an innovative and sustainable material. Unisex design available for both men and women.