Spring 2020 presents unapologetic evolution. A bold new attitude and assertive proportions identify the Fashion Show styles which feature sharp cuts and iconic ribbon signatures…

Bottega Veneta Spring 2020 Fashion Show Sunglasses

Spring 2020 presents unapologetic evolution. A bold new attitude and assertive proportions identify the Fashion Show styles which feature sharp cuts and iconic ribbon signatures. Exaggerated cat-eye silhouette and geometric rectangular sunglasses in acetate define this new powerful collection.