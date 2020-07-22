Spring 2020 presents unapologetic evolution. A bold new attitude and assertive proportions identify the Fashion Show styles which feature sharp cuts and iconic ribbon signatures. Exaggerated cat-eye silhouette and geometric rectangular sunglasses in acetate define this new powerful collection.
Bottega Veneta Spring 2020 Fashion Show Sunglasses
Spring 2020 presents unapologetic evolution. A bold new attitude and assertive proportions identify the Fashion Show styles which feature sharp cuts and iconic ribbon signatures…
NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG