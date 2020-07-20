BOTTEGA VENETA Pre Fall 2020 / BV Bold

Bottega Veneta Pre Fall 2020 – the BV Bold, evolved in exaggerated proportions from the BV Bloc group, featuring a chunky stiletto heel and hidden platform. It is about being bold and confident

An evolution of the BV Bloc, new codes of femininity play with exaggerated proportions and contrasting surfaces. Built for undeniable comfort with a glove-like feel, a new 105mm chunky stiletto heel is balanced with a 25mm hidden platform. Presented in Stretch Nappa, Nappa Crochet, Towelling and Shiny Light Nappa, the BV Bold revels in the tension between artisanal techniques and sleek contemporary aesthetic.