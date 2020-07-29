Essential and sophisticated, the iconic Intreccio is evolved in padded Light Paper Nylon. Further evolving the Cassette family, technical craft meets fresh modernity with invisible seams and fluid fabric…

BOTTEGA VENETA MEN’S PRE FALL 2020 – THE PADDED BACKPACK

Essential and sophisticated, the iconic Intreccio is evolved in padded Light Paper Nylon. Further evolving the Cassette family, technical craft meets fresh modernity with invisible seams and fluid fabric. Fitted with a practical detachable flat pocket, adjustable handles and shoulder straps provide comfort and functionality.