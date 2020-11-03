The Crisscross clutch continues to evolve and contrast the brand’s iconic intrecciato for Fall 2020. For The Fringe Crisscross, rooted in a muted palette of Black, Brownie and…

Botteg Veneta – The Crisscross clutch

Botteg Veneta – The Crisscross clutch

Botteg Veneta – The Crisscross clutch

Botteg Veneta – The Crisscross clutch

A transmitter of pure joie de vivre, The Crisscross clutch continues to evolve and contrast the brand’s iconic intrecciato for Fall 2020. For The Fringe Crisscross, rooted in a muted palette of Black, Brownie and Porridge, supple leather strips cascade from the contorted silhouette for a dramatic fringe effect. Meanwhile, a paired back option, free from embellishment, presents an elevated clutch for every daywear.