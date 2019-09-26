The designs are presented in the style of herbaria, those precious inventories that preserve the memory of botanical species. A series of dresses bathed in color, from yellow to red, seems to…

Dior Spring-Summer 2020 fashion show

For this spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection, Maria Grazia Chiuri was inspired by photographs of Catherine Dior – Christian Dior’s sister – in which she appears amid her flowers, in the garden that was her passion. Through the iconic figure of this brave heroine, a woman of uncompromising determination and an unrivaled gardener, nature and the preservation of biodiversity are among the central themes celebrated in this show.

Conceived as an “inclusive garden”, it questions the place and role of living creatures on our planet. This is demonstrated by the scenography: a traveling grove designed with landscaping collective Coloco, the trees from which will continue their life journey after the show to enrich and preserve, like a pluralistic garden, the biodiversity of wooded spaces and other sustainability initiatives.

Driven by this conviction and by the love of gardens, this new Dior collection evokes — through motifs and embroideries, brilliance and texture of raffia — lush imaginary vegetation. The designs are presented in the style of herbaria, those precious inventories that preserve the memory of botanical species. A series of dresses bathed in color, from yellow to red, seems to radiate with the aura of Monte Verità, an artistic community built around avant-garde ideas and practices, founded in Switzerland at the beginning of the 20th century. In this way, the Creative Director’s poetic message of environmental commitment highlights that every small gesture counts in protecting and cultivating the beauty of our Earth.