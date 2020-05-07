FASHION > ACCESSORIES > DIOR PRESENTS ULTRA-MATTE ACCESSORIES

Dressed in captivating colors – immaculate white, pink, gray, green and blue – they bring a touch of audacity to every look.

Dior presents its Ultra-matte accessories from the latest Spring-Summer 2020 collection.

The emblematic Lady Dior, the Saddle bag and belt, and the 30 Montaigne glasses and bag now come in an ultra-matte finish for ultimate elegance. With Dior’s timeless signatures, these accessories reinvent precious uniqueness, revealing their versatility and an endless potential for variation. Dressed in captivating colors – immaculate white, pink, gray, green and blue – they bring a touch of audacity to every look.

